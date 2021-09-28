Coimbatore reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Coimbatore

28 September 2021 01:06 IST

Tiruppur sees 84 new cases and one death

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 189 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that the district had 2,055 active cases on Monday and 205 persons had recovered. Five more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the official toll to 2,335. Coimbatore district’s test positivity rate stood at 1.8 % on Sunday when it reported 196 cases.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 84 fresh cases on Monday, which took the overall tally to 92,759.

Advertising

Advertising

The district had 925 active cases and 107 patients recovered from COVID-19 on the day. Test positivity rate of Tiruppur district according to Sunday’s data was 1.8%.

Thirty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 32,637. The number of deaths increased from 198 to 199 in the district on Monday, while 344 people were under treatment.