Coimbatore reports 188 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 188 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 2,609. As many as 641 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 3,189 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 49 new cases on Friday. The district had 894 active cases and 194 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 1,051.

In the Nilgiris, 25 persons tested positive on Friday. The total number of cases reported in the district stood at 41,785. The toll stood at 226 while 376 people are undergoing treatment.