Coimbatore reports 187 new COVID-19 cases
A total of 187 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said 153 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 1,207 active cases.
Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.9 % on Thursday when 1,799 swab samples were subjected to tests and 178 persons tested positive for COVID-19.
Tiruppur district reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. As many as 28 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 169 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 10.3 % on Thursday when 28 new cases were reported.
