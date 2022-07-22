Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 187 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 187 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said 153 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 1,207 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 9.9 % on Thursday when 1,799 swab samples were subjected to tests and 178 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. As many as 28 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 169 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 10.3 % on Thursday when 28 new cases were reported.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2022 9:24:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-reports-187-new-covid-19-cases/article65671823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY