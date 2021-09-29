Coimbatore reports 181 new cases

29 September 2021 23:57 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that the district had 2,036 active cases on Wednesday and 186 persons recovered.

It said that an 86-year-old man from the district died of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the official death toll to 2,338.

Coimbatore district’s test positivity rate stood at 1.7 % on Tuesday when it reported 183 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 89 fresh cases on Wednesday, which took the tally to 92,941.

The overall toll remained at 954 as no new deaths were reported. The district had 907 active cases and 97 patients recovered on Wednesday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district, according to Tuesday’s data, was 2%.

In the Nilgiris, 31 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,705. The number of deaths in the district increased from 200 to 201 on Wednesday while 341 persons are undergoing treatment.