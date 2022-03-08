Coimbatore reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 18 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 2,616. As many as 53 persons recovered on Monday and the district had 280 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported five new cases on Tuesday. The district had 79 active cases and 16 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained as 1,052.