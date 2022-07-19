Coimbatore reports 179 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said 116 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,114 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.7 % on Monday, when 162 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said 29 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 168 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.5 % on Monday, when 21 persons tested positive.