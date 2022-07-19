Coimbatore reports 179 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said 116 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,114 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.7 % on Monday, when 162 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said 29 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 168 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.5 % on Monday, when 21 persons tested positive.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.