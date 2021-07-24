Coimbatore reports 177 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Coimbatore district reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,27,825.

The Health Department reported four deaths, which took the district’s toll to 2,151. The district, as on Friday, had 2,293 active cases and saw the discharge of 268 persons after treatment.

Tiruppur district reported 92 new cases on Friday. The district’s overall tally rose to 87,111 cases. No new deaths were reported. The district reported 1,491 active cases and 140 persons were discharged on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 58 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 30,131. The death of a person took the toll to 174. A total of 780 persons were under treatment as on Friday.