Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 176 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said 180 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 1,243 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10 % on Monday, when 177 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said 26 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 203 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 11.9 % on Monday, when 34 persons tested positive.


