Coimbatore reports 174 new cases

As many as 174 persons from Coimbatore district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The number of patients under institutional care stood at 883.

The Health Department said that the district's death toll increased to 587 with the death of a 76-year-old patient at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Saturday.

According to the department, 181 persons from Coimbatore district returned to their homes after recovering from the disease on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 69 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 14,368 cases.

The district did not report any deaths, according to the bulletin. Out of 14,368 cases, 13,448 have recovered and 720 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 200 deaths in total.

As many as 115 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals on Monday.

A total of 74 positive cases were reported in Salem. Health officials said, 46 cases were indigenous, including 28 in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 40 cases were reported. Eight patients have returned from other places, officials said.

In Erode, 64 indigenous cases were reported.

Krishnagiri recorded 26 new cases and 48 persons were discharged on Monday. Dharmapuri recorded 10 cases and 11 persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 19 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,130.

The death toll in the district stood at 41 on Sunday, while the district administration said that 195 people are undergoing treatment.