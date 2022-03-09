Coimbatore reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 56 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 241 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.6 % on Tuesday when 2,854 swab samples were subjected to tests and 18 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two fresh cases on Wednesday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 66 active cases and 16 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.