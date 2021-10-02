Coimbatore reports 163 new cases

Coimbatore

02 October 2021 23:23 IST

A total of 163 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, registering a decline from Friday's 170 cases.

The Health Department said that 198 persons recovered from the disease in the district on Saturday. It had 1,990 active cases.

The district’s test positivity rate stood at 1.6 % on Friday when 10,811 swab samples were examined and 170 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 79 fresh cases, taking its tally to 93,188 cases.

The overall toll remained as 955 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 862 active cases and 92 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Friday’s data was 1.6%.