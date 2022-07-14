Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 156 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said 126 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 890 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10.6 % on Wednesday when 128 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said 23 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 168 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 14.5 % on Wednesday when 22 persons tested positive.


