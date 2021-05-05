Coimbatore reports 1,509 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,509 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, taking the district’s overall tally to 84,206. The district’s toll rose to 733 after four persons died of the disease.

The district had 8,596 active cases on Tuesday and 1,105 persons recovered from the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 494 new cases, taking the overall tally to 28,213. With the death of 63-year-old man, the toll increased to 244. There were 3,045 active cases in the district. As many as 24,924 patients recovered so far.

In the Nilgiris, 116 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 10,217.

The toll stood at 51 and, 500 persons were undergoing treatment.