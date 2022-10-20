Coimbatore reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 33 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 161 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.9% on Wednesday when 16 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 34 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.7 % on Wednesday when four persons tested positive.