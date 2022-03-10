Coimbatore reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. According to the Health Department, 48 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 207 active cases. A 62-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the official toll to 2,617. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.6 % on Wednesday when 2,767 swab samples were subjected to tests and 17 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four fresh cases. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 54 active cases and 17 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.