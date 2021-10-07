Coimbatore reports 149 new cases

COIMBATORE

07 October 2021

Coimbatore district reported 149 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

The district had 1,803 active cases of the disease and 184 persons recovered on Wednesday.

The death toll of the district increased to 2,349 after four persons died of COVID-19.

The district’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.5 % on Tuesday when 10,367 swab samples were collected and 151 persons tested positive.

A total of 70 persons tested positive in Tiruppur district on Wednesday. The district had 839 active cases of the disease and 84 persons recovered.

Three persons from the district died of COVID-19 and the district’s death toll increased to 960. The district’s TPR stood at 1.4 % on Tuesday.

In the Nilgiris, 38 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,953. The number of deaths in the district increased from 204 to 205 on Wednesday while 367 persons are undergoing treatment.