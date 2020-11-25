Coimbatore reports 149 new cases, two deaths

Coimbatore Bureau

25 November 2020 23:27 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 149 new cases of COVID-19. Two persons, aged 70 and 76, died of the infection, taking the toll so far to 603.

According to the Health Department, 679 persons from the district are undergoing treatment, and 179 persons were discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres on Wednesday.

Tiruppur reported 77 new cases, raising the district’s tally to 15,041. Of the total number of cases so far, 14,218 people have recovered and 616 are active cases. So far, 207 people have died of the infection in the district. Seventy-three patients were discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday.

Salem reported 61 new cases, including 25 in Salem Corporation limits. All of them were indigenous cases. Namakkal district saw 27 new cases. Eight patients had come Salem, Karur, Tiruppur, Kodaikanal, Karur and Bengaluru.

Erode district had 72 new cases, and Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts 19 each.

Sixteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris, taking the district’s tally so far to 7,307. The death toll in the district stood at 40 on Wednesday. The district administration said 139 people were undergoing treatment.