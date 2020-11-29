Coimbatore reports 148 new cases, one death

Coimbatore district reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of patients under institutional care to 919.

The Health Department said 50 persons were discharged on Sunday and a 70-year-old patient died of the disease, taking the toll so far to 612.

With 79 persons testing positive in Tiruppur, the number of active cases in the district stood at 575. The Department said 79 persons were discharged and the district did not report any death on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 37 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,392 and the toll was 41. The district administration said 182 persons were undergoing treatment.

Salem district reported 78 positive cases, all indigenous including 42 in the Corporation limits. A 67-year-old man died of the disease. In Namakkal, 28 cases were reported. In Erode, 70 indigenous cases were reported, Dharmapuri 10 and Krishnagiri six.