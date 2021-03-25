Coimbatore reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, one death

25 March 2021 00:01 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

A total of 879 persons were under treatment as on Wednesday. Ninety-five persons were discharged after recovery from various hospitals on the day.

The Health Department said that an 87-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 at a private hospital on Tuesday, taking the district’s toll to 689.

The 45 new cases reported in Tiruppur district on Wednesday took the overall tally to 18,976. The district has 270 active cases and 34 persons were discharged after recovery on the day.

Sixteen persons tested positive for the disease in the Nilgiris on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the district stood at 8,552. Ninety-eight persons were under treatment.