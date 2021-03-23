Coimbatore reports 146 new COVID-19 cases

23 March 2021 23:56 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 146 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of 16 cases it had on Monday.

The number of patients undergoing treatment for the disease in the district also increased from Monday’s 768 to 825 on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that 89 persons from the district were discharged.

After witnessing a rise in daily caseload for four consecutive days, Tiruppur district reported a slight dip on Tuesday with 32 new cases.

The district’s tally stood at 18,931. No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 224. As many as 18,448 patients have recovered and 259 were active cases. On Tuesday, 43 patients from the district were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive and the number of confirmed cases stood at 8,536. The toll stood at 50 on Tuesday and 94 persons were under treatment.