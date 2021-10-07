Coimbatore reports 145 new cases, seven more deaths

07 October 2021 22:50 IST

Coimbatore district reported 145 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Seven more persons from Coimbatore district died of the disease in the last few days, taking the official toll to 2,356. The district had 1,755 active cases on Thursday while 187 persons recovered.

The district on Wednesday had a test positivity rate of 1.5 %.

Tiruppur district reported 75 fresh cases, which increased its case tally to 93,577.

The overall toll went up to 962 with the reporting of two new deaths.

The district had 835 active cases and 78 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Wednesday’s data was 1.4%.

In the Nilgiris, 34 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 32,989. The toll stood at 205 on Thursday while 364 people are undergoing treatment.