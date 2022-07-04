Coimbatore reports 144 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 144 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said 162 persons recovered from the disease on Monday and the district had 798 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 11.4 % on Sunday when 145 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Seven persons recovered from the disease and the district had 115 active cases on Monday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 7.5 % on Sunday when 21 new cases were reported.

The Nilgiris district reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Fifteen persons recovered from the disease and the district had 60 active cases on Monday. The district had a TPR of 8.5 % on Sunday when 11 persons tested positive.