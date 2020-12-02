Coimbatore reports 141 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 141 new cases of COVID-19. The district had 935 patients under treatment at hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

According to the Health Department, 145 persons were discharged on Tuesday. So far, 47,318 out of the 48,866 persons from the district who contracted COVID-19 have recovered.

Tiruppur district reported 65 cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,457 cases, of which 548 were active cases. A 68-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 209. As many as 83 patients were discharged.

Salem reported 56 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 29,910. While 95 persons were discharged, 477 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll in the district to 441.

Erode district reported 38 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,462. While 29 persons were discharged, 401 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal reported 29 cases, raising the district’s tally to 10,445. Twenty-two persons were discharged on Tuesday, while 229 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 24 new cases, while 20 patients were discharged on Tuesday. The district has, so far, seen 7,653 cases. At present, 169 people are under treatment. Dharmapuri recorded 22 new cases, and 14 persons were discharged on Tuesday. So far, 6,088 people have tested positive for the infection in the district, and 130 are still under treatment.