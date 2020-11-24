Coronavirus | Coimbatore reports 140 cases

24 November 2020 03:19 IST

67 persons test positive in Tiruppur, 34 in the Nilgiris

Coimbatore district reported 140 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The Health Department said 698 patients were under institutional care in the district.

On Monday, 163 persons were discharged and the total number of persons recovered from the disease stood at 46,376.

Tiruppur district reported 67 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 14,903. The district did not report any deaths, according to the bulletin. Of the 14,903 cases, 14,073 recovered and 623 were active cases. On Monday, 79 persons were discharged. The district reported 207 deaths so far.

In the Nilgiris, 34 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,266. The district administration said that 144 people were undergoing treatment. The toll in the district stood at 40.

Of the 77 cases reported in Salem district, 65 were indigenous including 28 in the Salem Corporation limits. Twelve patients returned from Dharmapuri and Namakkal. A 59-year-old died of the disease in Salem.

In Namakkal, 42 cases were reported. According to officials, 11 patients returned from Salem, Tiruchi, Karur, the Nilgiris and Karnataka.

In Erode, 72 indigenous cases were reported. Dharmapuri reported 19 indigenous cases and Krishnagiri 25.