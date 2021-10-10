Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 137 new cases

Coimbatore district reported 137 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday.

The district had 1,659 active cases of the disease and 181 persons recovered on Saturday.

The death toll of the district increased to 2,360 after three more persons died of COVID-19.

The district’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.4 % on Friday when 10,112 swab samples were collected and 140 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 70 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district.

The district had 810 active cases of the disease on Saturday and 89 persons recovered.

The district’s TPR stood at 1.5 % on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 46 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,068. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 205 while 377 persons are undergoing treatment.


