Coimbatore reports 132 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

10 October 2021 23:56 IST

Coimbatore district reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The district had 1,634 active cases of the disease and 157 persons recovered on the day. According to the Health Department, the test positivity rate (TPR) of the district stood at 1.3 % on Saturday when 137 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 91 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur on Sunday. The district had 819 active cases of the disease on Sunday and 86 persons recovered. The district had a TPR of 1.4 % on Saturday.

Thirty-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Sunday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 33,107. A total of 386 persons were under treatment on the day.