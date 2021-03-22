Coimbatore reports 130 fresh COVID-19 cases

22 March 2021 23:47 IST

Tiruppur sees 40 cases and the Nilgiris 16

Coimbatore district on Monday registered a sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases, with130 persons testing positive for the disease. The district had 109 cases on Sunday.

Containment zones

According to the Health Department, there were 18 containment zones in the district as on Monday and of them seven were in Coimbatore Corporation limits and 11 in Coimbatore rural.

The containment zones included places such as Karamadai, Chettipalayam, Kannampalayam, Suleeswaranpatti, Neelambur, Somanur, Kalampalayam, Jothipuram, NGGO Colony, Press Colony, Vadamadurai and Kolatheri Road east.

The Health Department said that 768 persons from the district were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at different hospitals on Monday.

The toll increased to 688 after a 64-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at two different hospitals on Saturday and Sunday, said the Department.

Tiruppur district reported 40 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 18,899. Twenty-nine persons were discharged on Monday and there were 270 active cases in the district.

Sixteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday. The total number of cases in the district stood at 8,523. Eighty-nine persons are under treatment.

35 cases in Salem

Salem district reported 35 fresh cases on Monday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Of the 13 cases were reported in Namakkal, three had returned from Erode, Salem and Coimbatore. Erode district reported 22 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,082. While 13 persons were discharged, 128 persons continue to be under treatment.