Coimbatore reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

27 October 2021 00:22 IST

Coimbatore district reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the overall tally to 2,46,172.

The Health Department reported one new death, taking the district’s toll to 2,404.

The district had 1,381 active cases and 154 persons were discharged on Tuesday. The positivity rate of Coimbatore district as per Monday’s data was 1.3%.

Tiruppur reported 75 fresh cases on Tuesday and the district’s tally stood at 95,058.

The toll remained at 974 as no new deaths were reported for the fourth consecutive day.

The district had 752 active cases and 94 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Monday’s data was 1.7%.

Doctor dies of infection

A 56-year-old doctor attached to the Urban Primary Health Centre at New Ramakrishnapuram within the Tiruppur Corporation limits died due to COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials said the doctor died at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he was undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, Tiruppur North MLA K.N. Vijeyakumar along with doctors and nurses from the UPHC paid floral tributes to the portrait of the doctor.

In the Nilgiris, 18 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 33,479.

The toll stood at 209 on Tuesday while 253 people are undergoing treatment.