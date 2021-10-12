Coimbatore reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 128 new cases of COVID-19.

The district had 1,605 active cases on Monday while 154 persons recovered.

Four more persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 and the toll increased to 2,364.

According to the Health Department, the test positivity rate (TPR) of the district stood at 1.3 % on Sunday.

A total of 87 persons tested positive in Tiruppur. The district had 815 active cases on Monday and 92 persons recovered.

Tiruppur district had a TPR of 2 % on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 34 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 33,141.

The toll in the district stood at 205 on Monday while 395 people are undergoing treatment.