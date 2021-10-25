Coimbatore reports 128 new cases

Coimbatore

25 October 2021 00:05 IST

A total of 128 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 149 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 1,428 active cases.

A 51-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Friday, taking the death toll to 2,401.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.4 % on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 78 new cases on Sunday. As many as 89 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 781 active cases on Sunday. The district's TPR stood at 1.9 % on Saturday.

The Nilgiris district reported 20 cases.

With the latest infections, the total number of cases in the district stands at 33,442. The number of deaths in the district increased from 208 to 209 on Sunday, while 289 people are undergoing treatment.