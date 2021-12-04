Coimbatore reports 127 new COVID-19 cases

04 December 2021 01:08 IST

A total of 127 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department reported one new death, causing the toll to touch 2,470. As many as 111 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 1,267 active cases. Tiruppur district reported 52 new cases on Friday.

The district had 604 active cases and 54 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 1,000.

Vaccination camps

Coimbatore Corporation will hold 261 vaccination camps during the mega vaccination drive on Saturday.

A release from the civic body said vaccines would be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There were 1.20 lakh eligible persons in the city who had not taken even the first dose of vaccine. The Corporation would strive to reach out to these people on Saturday. There were 2.43 lakh persons who had gained eligibility for the second dose (after completion of 84 days after the first dose of Covishield and 28 days after taking the first shot of Covaxin) The Corporation reminded owners of malls, cinemas and other commercial establishments to let in only those persons who had either taken both doses, or had been administered the first dose but had not gained eligibility for the second.