Coimbatore reports 127 new COVID-19 cases

19 October 2021 23:56 IST

Coimbatore district reported 127 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, causing the overall tally to touch 2,45,226.

The Health Department reported one new death, taking the district’s toll to 2,384. The district had 1,506 active cases and 148 patients were discharged on Tuesday. The positivity rate of Coimbatore district as per Monday’s data was 1.3%.

Tiruppur district reported 71 new cases, raising the tally to 94,529.

The overall toll touched 970 as two new deaths were reported. The district had 823 active cases and 72 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Monday’s data was 1.5%.

In the Nilgiris, 18 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 33,304. The toll stood at 208 on Tuesday while 341 people are undergoing treatment.