Coimbatore reports 125 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said 97 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 914 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 10% on Wednesday, when 127 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were 143 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 13.1 % on Wednesday, when 30 persons tested positive.