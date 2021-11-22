Coimbatore reports 125 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 125 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 107 persons recovered from the disease on Monday, and the district had 1,248 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.8 % on Sunday when it reported 130 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 59 new cases on Monday. The district had 548 active cases of the disease and 52 persons recovered on Monday. Three persons from Tiruppur died, taking the toll to 993. Tiruppur's TPR stood at 1.3 % on Sunday.

Eighteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday and 210 people are under treatment.