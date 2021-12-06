Coimbatore reports 124 COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

06 December 2021 00:39 IST

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 129 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 1,279 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate of 1.4 % on Saturday when it reported 130 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 65 new cases, while 46 persons recovered from the infection. The district's toll increased to 1,001 after a 72-year-old man died on Saturday. The district had 626 active cases on Sunday. The TRP of Tiruppur district stood at 1.1 % on Saturday when it had 50 new cases.

The Nilgiris district reported 10 new cases. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 34,152. The number of deaths stood at 216 on Sunday, while 162 people are undergoing treatment.