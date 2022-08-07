Coimbatore reports 122 new COVID-19 cases

August 07, 2022 20:49 IST

Coimbatore district reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 136 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 943 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.3% on Saturday when 127 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 20 new cases. The Health Department said that 30 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 157 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5% on Saturday when 21 persons tested positive.