Coimbatore reports 122 cases

12 persons test positive in the Nilgiris, 44 in Erode

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 122 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 49,820.

A 60-year-old woman died, taking the district’s toll to 622, the Health Department said. Of the 49,820 cases, 876 were active cases. On Tuesday, 112 patients were discharged.

Tiruppur reported 73 fresh cases and the district’s tally stood at 15,924. No deaths were reported on Tuesday.

A total of 15,164 persons recovered and 549 patients were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 211 deaths so far. As many as 64 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 12 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,605. The toll stood at 42. The district administration said 213 persons were undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 44 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,806. While 55 persons were discharged, 378 persons continue to be under treatment. Of the 64 cases reported in Salem, 54 were indigenous including 37 in the Corporation limits. Ten persons returned from Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Erode. An 86-year-old man died of the disease. Namakkal saw 23 cases and two patients returned from Salem and Perambalur.

Krishnagiri reported 20 cases and 22 persons were discharged. The total number of active cases stood at 163 and the overall tally 7,540. Dharmapuri reported 10 cases and 11 discharges. The total number of active cases stood at 131 and the overall tally 6,186 cases.