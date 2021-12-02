Coimbatore reports 121 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 121 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, taking the toll to 2,469. As many as 108 persons recovered on Thursday and the district had 1,249 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 53 new cases. The district had 604 active cases as 59 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained as 1,000.

The Nilgiris district reported 13 cases.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 34,123. The number of deaths stood at 213, while 185 persons are undergoing treatment.