Coimbatore reports 119 new COVID-19 cases

20 November 2021 00:03 IST

Coimbatore district reported 119 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,48,893. The Health Department reported two new deaths, causing the district’s toll to touch 2,445. The district had 1,179 active cases and 118 patients were reported to have recovered on Friday. Tiruppur district reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, which caused its case tally to stand at 96,522.

The overall toll remained at 987 as no new deaths were reported. The district had 564 active cases and 69 patients from the district recovered on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 20 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 33,905. The toll stood at 213 while 187 people are undergoing treatment.

