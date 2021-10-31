Coimbatore reports 119 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

31 October 2021 23:51 IST

A total of 119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 126 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 1,294 active cases.

A 75-year-old woman from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the official death toll to 2,416.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2 % on Saturday when it reported 116 new cases of the disease.

Tiruppur district had 68 new cases on Sunday.

As many as 53 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and active cases stood at 743.

A 48-year-old woman from Tiruppur succumbed to COVID-19 complications at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday as the district’s death toll increased to 979.

Tiruppur district had a TPR of 1.7 % on Saturday.