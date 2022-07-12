Coimbatore reports 116 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 137 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 857 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.6 % on Monday when 117 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 19 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 171 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 15.7 % on Monday when 26 persons tested positive.