Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 116 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 137 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 857 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.6 % on Monday when 117 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 19 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 171 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 15.7 % on Monday when 26 persons tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2022 9:34:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-reports-116-new-covid-19-cases/article65632002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY