Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 116 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 116 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 2,46,660.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, causing the district’s toll to touch 2,415. The district had 1,301 active cases and 124 patients were discharged on Saturday. The positivity rate of the district was 1.2%. Tiruppur district reported 69 fresh cases, which increased its case tally to 95,336. The district had 728 active cases and 51 persons recovered on Saturday. The positivity rate of the district was 1.4%

The Nilgiris district reported 17 new cases and the tally stood at 33,546. The district had 197 active cases and 29 patients were discharged.


