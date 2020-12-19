Coimbatore reports 116 new cases

19 December 2020 23:36 IST

Tiruppur district reports one death, 41 fresh cases

As many as 116 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 51,147.

The Health Department said that 1,060 patients were under institutional care in the district on Saturday.

According to the Department, 124 persons from Coimbatore district recovered and got discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 41 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its overall tally to stand at 16,531 cases.

A 66-year-old man died at ESI Hospital. A total of 15,781 patients have recovered and 536 patients were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 214 deaths overall. A total of 60 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 14 people tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 7,768. The number of deaths remained at 42 so far, while 140 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 32 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,280. While 56 persons were discharged, 301 persons continue to be under treatment.