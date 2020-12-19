Coimbatore reports 116 new cases

As many as 116 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 51,147.
The Health Department said that 1,060 patients were under institutional care in the district on Saturday.
According to the Department, 124 persons from Coimbatore district recovered and got discharged from hospitals on Saturday.
Tiruppur district reported one death and 41 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its overall tally to stand at 16,531 cases.
A 66-year-old man died at ESI Hospital. A total of 15,781 patients have recovered and 536 patients were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 214 deaths overall. A total of 60 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres on Saturday.
In the Nilgiris, 14 people tested positive.
With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 7,768. The number of deaths remained at 42 so far, while 140 people are undergoing treatment.
Erode district reported 32 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,280. While 56 persons were discharged, 301 persons continue to be under treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath