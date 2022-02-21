Coimbatore reports 115 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 115 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the overall toll remained at 2,612. As many as 417 persons recovered on Monday and the district had 2,073 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 29 new cases on Monday. The district had 594 active cases and 109 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 1,052.

In the Nilgiris, 19 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of cases reported in the district so far stood at 41,851. The district had 279 active cases as on Monday.