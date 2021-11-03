Coimbatore reports 114 new COVID-19 cases

03 November 2021 00:02 IST

A total of 114 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said 129 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 1,261 active cases. An 80-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on October 31, taking the toll to 2,420. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2 % on Monday.

Tiruppur district had 65 new cases. As many as 67 persons were discharged on Tuesday and active cases stood at 750. Tiruppur district had a TPR of 1.6 % on Monday. In the Nilgiris, 22 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 33,607. The toll stood at 212 while 191 people are undergoing treatment.

