Coimbatore reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

10 December 2021 23:36 IST

A total of 110 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, raising the toll to 2,483. As many as 127 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 1,216 active cases. Tiruppur reported 49 new cases on Friday. The district had 624 active cases as 59 persons recovered. No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 1,003. In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive. The toll stood at 218 in the district.

