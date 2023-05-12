HamberMenu
Coimbatore reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

May 12, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said 21 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 109 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6% on Thursday when 15 new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. A total of six people recovered from the disease and the district had 32 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.6 % on Thursday when three persons tested positive for the disease.

