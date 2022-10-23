Coimbatore reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and had 130 active cases. Tiruppur district reported one new COVID-19 case and had 26 active cases on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.

Power shutdown

Kurichi sub-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 27: SIDCO, Podanur, Kurichi, Housing unit, part of Malumichampatti, Sundarapuram, Eachanari, and LIC Colony.

Appeal

The Tiruppur Exporters Association has appealed to the Union government to enhance interest subsidy on packing credit to 5% for knitwear exports. Association president K.M. Subramanian said in a release that the increase would improve the competitiveness of garment exporters. India did not enjoy a level-playing field with countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia and China in the global market. In the last three months, export of readymade garments had declined and the crisis in the international market was affecting performance of the units.