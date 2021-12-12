Coimbatore reports 108 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

12 December 2021 00:21 IST

A total of 108 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Health Department reported four new deaths, which took the toll to 2,487. As many as 121 persons recovered on Saturday and the district had 1,200 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 48 new cases on Saturday. The district had 614 active cases as 58 persons recovered.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths.